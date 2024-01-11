뉴질랜드 달러 → 감비아 달라시

실제 환율로 NZD → GMD 변환

1,000 nzd
40,873.10 gmd

1.00000 NZD = 40.87310 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 감비아 달라시
1 NZD40.87310 GMD
5 NZD204.36550 GMD
10 NZD408.73100 GMD
20 NZD817.46200 GMD
50 NZD2043.65500 GMD
100 NZD4087.31000 GMD
250 NZD10218.27500 GMD
500 NZD20436.55000 GMD
1000 NZD40873.10000 GMD
2000 NZD81746.20000 GMD
5000 NZD204365.50000 GMD
10000 NZD408731.00000 GMD
환율 감비아 달라시 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 GMD0.02447 NZD
5 GMD0.12233 NZD
10 GMD0.24466 NZD
20 GMD0.48932 NZD
50 GMD1.22330 NZD
100 GMD2.44660 NZD
250 GMD6.11650 NZD
500 GMD12.23300 NZD
1000 GMD24.46600 NZD
2000 GMD48.93200 NZD
5000 GMD122.33000 NZD
10000 GMD244.66000 NZD