뉴질랜드 달러 → 에티오피아 비르

실제 환율로 NZD → ETB 변환

1,000 nzd
34,896.90 etb

1.00000 NZD = 34.89690 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8615051.0947590.9551.470741.644880.936318.5965
1 GBP1.1607611.27075105.5781.707191.909321.0868221.5862
1 USD0.913450.786937183.08291.343451.502520.8552516.987
1 INR0.01099440.009471710.012036210.016170.01808450.01029390.204458

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 에티오피아 비르 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ETB을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → ETB 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 에티오피아 비르
1 NZD34.89690 ETB
5 NZD174.48450 ETB
10 NZD348.96900 ETB
20 NZD697.93800 ETB
50 NZD1744.84500 ETB
100 NZD3489.69000 ETB
250 NZD8724.22500 ETB
500 NZD17448.45000 ETB
1000 NZD34896.90000 ETB
2000 NZD69793.80000 ETB
5000 NZD174484.50000 ETB
10000 NZD348969.00000 ETB
환율 에티오피아 비르 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 ETB0.02866 NZD
5 ETB0.14328 NZD
10 ETB0.28656 NZD
20 ETB0.57312 NZD
50 ETB1.43280 NZD
100 ETB2.86559 NZD
250 ETB7.16398 NZD
500 ETB14.32795 NZD
1000 ETB28.65590 NZD
2000 ETB57.31180 NZD
5000 ETB143.27950 NZD
10000 ETB286.55900 NZD