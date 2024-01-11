뉴질랜드 달러 → 카보베르데 에스쿠도

실제 환율로 NZD → CVE 변환

1,000 nzd
62,690.30 cve

1.00000 NZD = 62.69030 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8615051.0947590.9551.470741.644880.936318.5965
1 GBP1.1607611.27075105.5781.707191.909321.0868221.5862
1 USD0.913450.786937183.08291.343451.502520.8552516.987
1 INR0.01099440.009471710.012036210.016170.01808450.01029390.204458

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 카보베르데 에스쿠도
1 NZD62.69030 CVE
5 NZD313.45150 CVE
10 NZD626.90300 CVE
20 NZD1253.80600 CVE
50 NZD3134.51500 CVE
100 NZD6269.03000 CVE
250 NZD15672.57500 CVE
500 NZD31345.15000 CVE
1000 NZD62690.30000 CVE
2000 NZD125380.60000 CVE
5000 NZD313451.50000 CVE
10000 NZD626903.00000 CVE
환율 카보베르데 에스쿠도 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 CVE0.01595 NZD
5 CVE0.07976 NZD
10 CVE0.15951 NZD
20 CVE0.31903 NZD
50 CVE0.79757 NZD
100 CVE1.59514 NZD
250 CVE3.98785 NZD
500 CVE7.97570 NZD
1000 CVE15.95140 NZD
2000 CVE31.90280 NZD
5000 CVE79.75700 NZD
10000 CVE159.51400 NZD