뉴질랜드 달러 → 알바니아 레크

실제 환율로 NZD → ALL 변환

1000 nzd
58955.10 all

1.00000 NZD = 58.95510 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861441.095491.00711.471721.644870.9361518.6061
1 GBP1.1608511.2716105.6461.708461.909451.0867321.599
1 USD0.91290.786411183.08121.343551.501610.8546516.9857
1 INR0.01098810.009465570.012036410.01617150.01807410.01028690.204447

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 알바니아 레크 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ALL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → ALL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 알바니아 레크
1 NZD58.95510 ALL
5 NZD294.77550 ALL
10 NZD589.55100 ALL
20 NZD1179.10200 ALL
50 NZD2947.75500 ALL
100 NZD5895.51000 ALL
250 NZD14738.77500 ALL
500 NZD29477.55000 ALL
1000 NZD58955.10000 ALL
2000 NZD117910.20000 ALL
5000 NZD294775.50000 ALL
10000 NZD589551.00000 ALL
환율 알바니아 레크 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 ALL0.01696 NZD
5 ALL0.08481 NZD
10 ALL0.16962 NZD
20 ALL0.33924 NZD
50 ALL0.84810 NZD
100 ALL1.69621 NZD
250 ALL4.24052 NZD
500 ALL8.48105 NZD
1000 ALL16.96210 NZD
2000 ALL33.92420 NZD
5000 ALL84.81050 NZD
10000 ALL169.62100 NZD