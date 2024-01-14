2000 노르웨이 크로네 → 유로

실제 환율로 NOK → EUR 변환

2000 nok
177.49 eur

1.00000 NOK = 0.08875 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 유로 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EUR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → EUR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 유로
1 NOK0.08875 EUR
5 NOK0.44373 EUR
10 NOK0.88747 EUR
20 NOK1.77493 EUR
50 NOK4.43733 EUR
100 NOK8.87465 EUR
250 NOK22.18663 EUR
500 NOK44.37325 EUR
1000 NOK88.74650 EUR
2000 NOK177.49300 EUR
5000 NOK443.73250 EUR
10000 NOK887.46500 EUR
환율 유로 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 EUR11.26810 NOK
5 EUR56.34050 NOK
10 EUR112.68100 NOK
20 EUR225.36200 NOK
50 EUR563.40500 NOK
100 EUR1126.81000 NOK
250 EUR2817.02500 NOK
500 EUR5634.05000 NOK
1000 EUR11268.10000 NOK
2000 EUR22536.20000 NOK
5000 EUR56340.50000 NOK
10000 EUR112681.00000 NOK