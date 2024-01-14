5000 말레이시아 링깃 → 네팔 루피

실제 환율로 MYR → NPR 변환

5,000 myr
142,716.50 npr

1.00000 MYR = 28.54330 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
상위 통화

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.33171.4955582.84840.913250.7840981.340755.934
1 SGD0.7509211.1230462.21250.685740.5887951.0067642.002
1 AUD0.668650.890441155.39660.6106110.5242870.89645937.4003
1 INR0.01207020.01607390.018051710.01102250.009464260.01618260.675137

환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 네팔 루피
1 MYR28.54330 NPR
5 MYR142.71650 NPR
10 MYR285.43300 NPR
20 MYR570.86600 NPR
50 MYR1427.16500 NPR
100 MYR2854.33000 NPR
250 MYR7135.82500 NPR
500 MYR14271.65000 NPR
1000 MYR28543.30000 NPR
2000 MYR57086.60000 NPR
5000 MYR142716.50000 NPR
10000 MYR285433.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 NPR0.03503 MYR
5 NPR0.17517 MYR
10 NPR0.35035 MYR
20 NPR0.70069 MYR
50 NPR1.75173 MYR
100 NPR3.50345 MYR
250 NPR8.75863 MYR
500 NPR17.51725 MYR
1000 NPR35.03450 MYR
2000 NPR70.06900 MYR
5000 NPR175.17250 MYR
10000 NPR350.34500 MYR