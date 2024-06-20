레바논 파운드 말라위 콰차스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레바논 파운드 말라위 콰차스 is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a 0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레바논 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레바논 파운드 말라위 콰차스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.