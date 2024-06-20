레바논 파운드 마케도니아 데나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레바논 파운드 마케도니아 데나르로 is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레바논 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.231% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레바논 파운드 마케도니아 데나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.201% increase in value.