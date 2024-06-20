레바논 파운드 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레바논 파운드 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 0.046 today, reflecting a 0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레바논 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.008% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레바논 파운드 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.046 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.046 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.217% increase in value.