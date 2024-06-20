레바논 파운드 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레바논 파운드 to Icelandic krónas is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레바논 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.651% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레바논 파운드 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.314% decrease in value.