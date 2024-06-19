보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Swedish kronor is currently 5.727 today, reflecting a -0.387% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 5.778 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 5.704 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.616% decrease in value.