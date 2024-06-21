스웨덴 크로나 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) is currently 0.174 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.243% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) has fluctuated between a high of 0.175 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.173 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.258% increase in value.