네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to CFP francs is currently 61.942 today, reflecting a -0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 62.326 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 61.479 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.688% decrease in value.