네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 인도 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 인도 루피로 is currently 46.599 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.177% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 인도 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 46.699 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 46.558 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.142% decrease in value.