Convert PAB to WST at the real exchange rate

10 Panamanian balboas to Samoan talas

10 pab
27.19 wst

B/.1.000 PAB = WS$2.719 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.4851.4841.6180.96720.251
1 GBP1.18511.284107.1891.7581.9171.14523.99
1 USD0.9220.779183.4581.3691.4930.89218.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Samoan Tala
1 PAB2,71887 WST
5 PAB13,59435 WST
10 PAB27,18870 WST
20 PAB54,37740 WST
50 PAB135,94350 WST
100 PAB271,88700 WST
250 PAB679,71750 WST
500 PAB1.359,43500 WST
1000 PAB2.718,87000 WST
2000 PAB5.437,74000 WST
5000 PAB13.594,35000 WST
10000 PAB27.188,70000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Panamanian Balboa
1 WST0,36780 PAB
5 WST1,83900 PAB
10 WST3,67800 PAB
20 WST7,35600 PAB
50 WST18,39000 PAB
100 WST36,78000 PAB
250 WST91,95000 PAB
500 WST183,90000 PAB
1000 WST367,80000 PAB
2000 WST735,60000 PAB
5000 WST1.839,00000 PAB
10000 WST3.678,00000 PAB