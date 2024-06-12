Panamanian balboa to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Samoan talas is currently 2,719 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.136% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 2,748 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,704 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.287% increase in value.