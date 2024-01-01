Convert PAB to PKR at the real exchange rate

Panamanian balboas to Pakistani rupees today

1,000 pab
2,78,500 pkr

B/.1.000 PAB = ₨278.5 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08590.5371.4851.6190.96720.23
1 GBP1.18411.285107.2131.7581.9171.14523.956
1 USD0.9220.778183.4631.3691.4920.89118.649
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboa

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Pakistani Rupee
1 PAB278,50000 PKR
5 PAB1.392,50000 PKR
10 PAB2.785,00000 PKR
20 PAB5.570,00000 PKR
50 PAB13.925,00000 PKR
100 PAB27.850,00000 PKR
250 PAB69.625,00000 PKR
500 PAB139.250,00000 PKR
1000 PAB278.500,00000 PKR
2000 PAB557.000,00000 PKR
5000 PAB1.392.500,00000 PKR
10000 PAB2.785.000,00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 PKR0,00359 PAB
5 PKR0,01795 PAB
10 PKR0,03591 PAB
20 PKR0,07181 PAB
50 PKR0,17953 PAB
100 PKR0,35907 PAB
250 PKR0,89766 PAB
500 PKR1,79533 PAB
1000 PKR3,59066 PAB
2000 PKR7,18132 PAB
5000 PKR17,95330 PAB
10000 PKR35,90660 PAB