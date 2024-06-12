Panamanian balboa to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Pakistani rupees is currently 278,500 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.072% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 279,303 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 278,377 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.237% increase in value.