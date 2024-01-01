Convert PAB to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 Panamanian balboa to Moroccan dirhams

1 pab
9.93 mad

B/.1.000 PAB = د.م.9.926 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Moroccan Dirham
1 PAB9,92615 MAD
5 PAB49,63075 MAD
10 PAB99,26150 MAD
20 PAB198,52300 MAD
50 PAB496,30750 MAD
100 PAB992,61500 MAD
250 PAB2.481,53750 MAD
500 PAB4.963,07500 MAD
1000 PAB9.926,15000 MAD
2000 PAB19.852,30000 MAD
5000 PAB49.630,75000 MAD
10000 PAB99.261,50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Panamanian Balboa
1 MAD0,10074 PAB
5 MAD0,50372 PAB
10 MAD1,00744 PAB
20 MAD2,01488 PAB
50 MAD5,03720 PAB
100 MAD10,07440 PAB
250 MAD25,18600 PAB
500 MAD50,37200 PAB
1000 MAD100,74400 PAB
2000 MAD201,48800 PAB
5000 MAD503,72000 PAB
10000 MAD1.007,44000 PAB