Panamanian balboa to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Moroccan dirhams is currently 9,926 today, reflecting a -0.264% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.190% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 9,972 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 9,859 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.379% increase in value.