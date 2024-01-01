Convert OMR to WST at the real exchange rate

10 Omani rials to Samoan talas

10 omr
70.62 wst

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = WS$7.062 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08590.5131.4851.6210.96620.48
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1461.7581.9191.14424.244
1 USD0.9220.779183.4571.3691.4950.89118.884
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Samoan Tala
1 OMR7,06209 WST
5 OMR35,31045 WST
10 OMR70,62090 WST
20 OMR141,24180 WST
50 OMR353,10450 WST
100 OMR706,20900 WST
250 OMR1.765,52250 WST
500 OMR3.531,04500 WST
1000 OMR7.062,09000 WST
2000 OMR14.124,18000 WST
5000 OMR35.310,45000 WST
10000 OMR70.620,90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Omani Rial
1 WST0,14160 OMR
5 WST0,70801 OMR
10 WST1,41601 OMR
20 WST2,83202 OMR
50 WST7,08005 OMR
100 WST14,16010 OMR
250 WST35,40025 OMR
500 WST70,80050 OMR
1000 WST141,60100 OMR
2000 WST283,20200 OMR
5000 WST708,00500 OMR
10000 WST1.416,01000 OMR