Omani rial to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Samoan talas is currently 7,062 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 7,138 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 7,023 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.287% increase in value.