Omani rial to Samoan talas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Omani rial to Samoan talas history summary. This is the Omani rial (OMR) to Samoan talas (WST) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of OMR and WST historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Omani rial to Samoan talas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Omani rial to Samoan talas is currently 7,062 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 7,138 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 7,023 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.287% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Omani rials to Samoan talas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.