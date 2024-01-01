Convert OMR to TND at the real exchange rate

10 Omani rials to Tunisian dinars

10 omr
80.952 tnd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = DT8.095 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
How to convert Omani rials to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 OMR8,09517 TND
5 OMR40,47585 TND
10 OMR80,95170 TND
20 OMR161,90340 TND
50 OMR404,75850 TND
100 OMR809,51700 TND
250 OMR2.023,79250 TND
500 OMR4.047,58500 TND
1000 OMR8.095,17000 TND
2000 OMR16.190,34000 TND
5000 OMR40.475,85000 TND
10000 OMR80.951,70000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 TND0,12353 OMR
5 TND0,61765 OMR
10 TND1,23530 OMR
20 TND2,47060 OMR
50 TND6,17650 OMR
100 TND12,35300 OMR
250 TND30,88250 OMR
500 TND61,76500 OMR
1000 TND123,53000 OMR
2000 TND247,06000 OMR
5000 TND617,65000 OMR
10000 TND1.235,30000 OMR