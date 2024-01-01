Convert OMR to TND at the real exchange rate

50 Omani rials to Tunisian dinars

50 omr
404.798 tnd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = DT8.096 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43
How to convert Omani rials to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 OMR8,09595 TND
5 OMR40,47975 TND
10 OMR80,95950 TND
20 OMR161,91900 TND
50 OMR404,79750 TND
100 OMR809,59500 TND
250 OMR2.023,98750 TND
500 OMR4.047,97500 TND
1000 OMR8.095,95000 TND
2000 OMR16.191,90000 TND
5000 OMR40.479,75000 TND
10000 OMR80.959,50000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 TND0,12352 OMR
5 TND0,61760 OMR
10 TND1,23519 OMR
20 TND2,47038 OMR
50 TND6,17595 OMR
100 TND12,35190 OMR
250 TND30,87975 OMR
500 TND61,75950 OMR
1000 TND123,51900 OMR
2000 TND247,03800 OMR
5000 TND617,59500 OMR
10000 TND1.235,19000 OMR