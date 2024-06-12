Omani rial to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Tunisian dinars is currently 8.096 today, reflecting a -0.626% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.239% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 8.152 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 8.062 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.