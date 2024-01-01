Kazakhstani tenges to Jordanian dinars today

Convert KZT to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1.499 jod

₸1.000 KZT = JD0.001499 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
1 KZT to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00160.0016
Change-5.49%-5.41%
1 KZT to JOD stats

The performance of KZT to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to JOD was -5.49.

The performance of KZT to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to JOD was -5.41.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jordanian Dinar
1 KZT0,00150 JOD
5 KZT0,00749 JOD
10 KZT0,01499 JOD
20 KZT0,02997 JOD
50 KZT0,07493 JOD
100 KZT0,14985 JOD
250 KZT0,37463 JOD
500 KZT0,74925 JOD
1000 KZT1,49850 JOD
2000 KZT2,99700 JOD
5000 KZT7,49250 JOD
10000 KZT14,98500 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JOD667,33200 KZT
5 JOD3.336,66000 KZT
10 JOD6.673,32000 KZT
20 JOD13.346,64000 KZT
50 JOD33.366,60000 KZT
100 JOD66.733,20000 KZT
250 JOD166.833,00000 KZT
500 JOD333.666,00000 KZT
1000 JOD667.332,00000 KZT
2000 JOD1.334.664,00000 KZT
5000 JOD3.336.660,00000 KZT
10000 JOD6.673.320,00000 KZT