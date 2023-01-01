1 Kazakhstani tenge to Jordanian dinars

1 kzt
0,002 jod

1.00000 KZT = 0.00155 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jordanian Dinar
1 KZT0.00155 JOD
5 KZT0.00777 JOD
10 KZT0.01555 JOD
20 KZT0.03109 JOD
50 KZT0.07773 JOD
100 KZT0.15546 JOD
250 KZT0.38864 JOD
500 KZT0.77728 JOD
1000 KZT1.55455 JOD
2000 KZT3.10910 JOD
5000 KZT7.77275 JOD
10000 KZT15.54550 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JOD643.27200 KZT
5 JOD3216.36000 KZT
10 JOD6432.72000 KZT
20 JOD12865.44000 KZT
50 JOD32163.60000 KZT
100 JOD64327.20000 KZT
250 JOD160818.00000 KZT
500 JOD321636.00000 KZT
1000 JOD643272.00000 KZT
2000 JOD1286544.00000 KZT
5000 JOD3216360.00000 KZT
10000 JOD6432720.00000 KZT