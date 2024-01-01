Convert KZT to HUF at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Hungarian forints today

1,000 kzt
779 huf

₸1.000 KZT = Ft0.7794 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82320.8300
Low0.77940.7794
Average0.80380.8115
Change-2.90%-5.13%
View full history

1 KZT to HUF stats

The performance of KZT to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8232 and a 30 day low of 0.7794. This means the 30 day average was 0.8038. The change for KZT to HUF was -2.90.

The performance of KZT to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8300 and a 90 day low of 0.7794. This means the 90 day average was 0.8115. The change for KZT to HUF was -5.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hungarian Forint
1 KZT0,77945 HUF
5 KZT3,89724 HUF
10 KZT7,79448 HUF
20 KZT15,58896 HUF
50 KZT38,97240 HUF
100 KZT77,94480 HUF
250 KZT194,86200 HUF
500 KZT389,72400 HUF
1000 KZT779,44800 HUF
2000 KZT1.558,89600 HUF
5000 KZT3.897,24000 HUF
10000 KZT7.794,48000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kazakhstani Tenge
2000 HUF2.565,92000 KZT
5000 HUF6.414,80000 KZT
10000 HUF12.829,60000 KZT
15000 HUF19.244,40000 KZT
20000 HUF25.659,20000 KZT
30000 HUF38.488,80000 KZT
40000 HUF51.318,40000 KZT
50000 HUF64.148,00000 KZT
60000 HUF76.977,60000 KZT
100000 HUF128.296,00000 KZT
150000 HUF192.444,00000 KZT
200000 HUF256.592,00000 KZT