amount-spellout.10000 Kazakhstani tenges to Hungarian forints

Convert KZT to HUF at the real exchange rate

10.000 kzt
7.613 huf

1.00000 KZT = 0.76131 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hungarian Forint
1 KZT0.76131 HUF
5 KZT3.80653 HUF
10 KZT7.61305 HUF
20 KZT15.22610 HUF
50 KZT38.06525 HUF
100 KZT76.13050 HUF
250 KZT190.32625 HUF
500 KZT380.65250 HUF
1000 KZT761.30500 HUF
2000 KZT1522.61000 HUF
5000 KZT3806.52500 HUF
10000 KZT7613.05000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kazakhstani Tenge
2000 HUF2627.06000 KZT
5000 HUF6567.65000 KZT
10000 HUF13135.30000 KZT
15000 HUF19702.95000 KZT
20000 HUF26270.60000 KZT
30000 HUF39405.90000 KZT
40000 HUF52541.20000 KZT
50000 HUF65676.50000 KZT
60000 HUF78811.80000 KZT
100000 HUF131353.00000 KZT
150000 HUF197029.50000 KZT
200000 HUF262706.00000 KZT