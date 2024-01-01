Kazakhstani tenges to Croatian kunas today

₸1.000 KZT = kn0.01484 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 KZT to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01570.0160
Low0.01480.0148
Average0.01540.0157
Change-5.47%-5.38%
1 KZT to HRK stats

The performance of KZT to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0157 and a 30 day low of 0.0148. This means the 30 day average was 0.0154. The change for KZT to HRK was -5.47.

The performance of KZT to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0160 and a 90 day low of 0.0148. This means the 90 day average was 0.0157. The change for KZT to HRK was -5.38.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Croatian Kuna
1 KZT0,01484 HRK
5 KZT0,07421 HRK
10 KZT0,14843 HRK
20 KZT0,29685 HRK
50 KZT0,74213 HRK
100 KZT1,48426 HRK
250 KZT3,71065 HRK
500 KZT7,42130 HRK
1000 KZT14,84260 HRK
2000 KZT29,68520 HRK
5000 KZT74,21300 HRK
10000 KZT148,42600 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HRK67,37370 KZT
5 HRK336,86850 KZT
10 HRK673,73700 KZT
20 HRK1.347,47400 KZT
50 HRK3.368,68500 KZT
100 HRK6.737,37000 KZT
250 HRK16.843,42500 KZT
500 HRK33.686,85000 KZT
1000 HRK67.373,70000 KZT
2000 HRK134.747,40000 KZT
5000 HRK336.868,50000 KZT
10000 HRK673.737,00000 KZT