Convert KZT to GIP at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Gibraltar pounds today

1,000 kzt
1.67 gip

₸1.000 KZT = £0.001672 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0018
Change-4.74%-6.13%
1 KZT to GIP stats

The performance of KZT to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KZT to GIP was -4.74.

The performance of KZT to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for KZT to GIP was -6.13.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Gibraltar Pound
1 KZT0,00167 GIP
5 KZT0,00836 GIP
10 KZT0,01672 GIP
20 KZT0,03344 GIP
50 KZT0,08360 GIP
100 KZT0,16719 GIP
250 KZT0,41798 GIP
500 KZT0,83596 GIP
1000 KZT1,67192 GIP
2000 KZT3,34384 GIP
5000 KZT8,35960 GIP
10000 KZT16,71920 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GIP598,11500 KZT
5 GIP2.990,57500 KZT
10 GIP5.981,15000 KZT
20 GIP11.962,30000 KZT
50 GIP29.905,75000 KZT
100 GIP59.811,50000 KZT
250 GIP149.528,75000 KZT
500 GIP299.057,50000 KZT
1000 GIP598.115,00000 KZT
2000 GIP1.196.230,00000 KZT
5000 GIP2.990.575,00000 KZT
10000 GIP5.981.150,00000 KZT