Kazakhstani tenge to Gibraltar pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Gibraltar pounds is currently 0,002 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.522% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Gibraltar pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0,002 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,002 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.921% decrease in value.