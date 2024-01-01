Convert DKK to GIP at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Gibraltar pounds today

1,000 dkk
113.05 gip

kr1.000 DKK = £0.1131 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.250.843299.3881.62611.46789.793
1 USD0.93110.4650.784278.51.51210.66783.528
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6120.1451.0197.982
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3431355.0741.92813.601106.495

How to convert Danish kroner to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Gibraltar Pound
1 DKK0,11305 GIP
5 DKK0,56525 GIP
10 DKK1,13050 GIP
20 DKK2,26100 GIP
50 DKK5,65250 GIP
100 DKK11,30500 GIP
250 DKK28,26250 GIP
500 DKK56,52500 GIP
1000 DKK113,05000 GIP
2000 DKK226,10000 GIP
5000 DKK565,25000 GIP
10000 DKK1.130,50000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Danish Krone
1 GIP8,84565 DKK
5 GIP44,22825 DKK
10 GIP88,45650 DKK
20 GIP176,91300 DKK
50 GIP442,28250 DKK
100 GIP884,56500 DKK
250 GIP2.211,41250 DKK
500 GIP4.422,82500 DKK
1000 GIP8.845,65000 DKK
2000 GIP17.691,30000 DKK
5000 GIP44.228,25000 DKK
10000 GIP88.456,50000 DKK