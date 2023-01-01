10 Kazakhstani tenges to Dominican pesos

Convert KZT to DOP at the real exchange rate

10 kzt
1.27 dop

1.00000 KZT = 0.12737 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Dominican Peso
1 KZT0.12737 DOP
5 KZT0.63682 DOP
10 KZT1.27365 DOP
20 KZT2.54730 DOP
50 KZT6.36825 DOP
100 KZT12.73650 DOP
250 KZT31.84125 DOP
500 KZT63.68250 DOP
1000 KZT127.36500 DOP
2000 KZT254.73000 DOP
5000 KZT636.82500 DOP
10000 KZT1273.65000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DOP7.85147 KZT
5 DOP39.25735 KZT
10 DOP78.51470 KZT
20 DOP157.02940 KZT
50 DOP392.57350 KZT
100 DOP785.14700 KZT
250 DOP1962.86750 KZT
500 DOP3925.73500 KZT
1000 DOP7851.47000 KZT
2000 DOP15702.94000 KZT
5000 DOP39257.35000 KZT
10000 DOP78514.70000 KZT