10 Kazakhstani tenges to Dominican pesos

Convert KZT to DOP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $0.1240 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:37
KZT to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 KZT to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12580.1258
Low0.12190.1219
Average0.12430.1246
Change-1.28%-0.91%
1 KZT to DOP stats

The performance of KZT to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1258 and a 30 day low of 0.1219. This means the 30 day average was 0.1243. The change for KZT to DOP was -1.28.

The performance of KZT to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1258 and a 90 day low of 0.1219. This means the 90 day average was 0.1246. The change for KZT to DOP was -0.91.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8040.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8750.670.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4770.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Dominican Peso
1 KZT0.12396 DOP
5 KZT0.61981 DOP
10 KZT1.23961 DOP
20 KZT2.47922 DOP
50 KZT6.19805 DOP
100 KZT12.39610 DOP
250 KZT30.99025 DOP
500 KZT61.98050 DOP
1000 KZT123.96100 DOP
2000 KZT247.92200 DOP
5000 KZT619.80500 DOP
10000 KZT1,239.61000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DOP8.06703 KZT
5 DOP40.33515 KZT
10 DOP80.67030 KZT
20 DOP161.34060 KZT
50 DOP403.35150 KZT
100 DOP806.70300 KZT
250 DOP2,016.75750 KZT
500 DOP4,033.51500 KZT
1000 DOP8,067.03000 KZT
2000 DOP16,134.06000 KZT
5000 DOP40,335.15000 KZT
10000 DOP80,670.30000 KZT