Convert KZT to DOP at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Dominican pesos today

1,000 kzt
124.84 dop

₸1.000 KZT = $0.1248 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13280.1335
Low0.12480.1248
Average0.12990.1315
Change-5.75%-5.58%
View full history

1 KZT to DOP stats

The performance of KZT to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1328 and a 30 day low of 0.1248. This means the 30 day average was 0.1299. The change for KZT to DOP was -5.75.

The performance of KZT to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1335 and a 90 day low of 0.1248. This means the 90 day average was 0.1315. The change for KZT to DOP was -5.58.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Dominican Peso
1 KZT0,12484 DOP
5 KZT0,62420 DOP
10 KZT1,24840 DOP
20 KZT2,49680 DOP
50 KZT6,24200 DOP
100 KZT12,48400 DOP
250 KZT31,21000 DOP
500 KZT62,42000 DOP
1000 KZT124,84000 DOP
2000 KZT249,68000 DOP
5000 KZT624,20000 DOP
10000 KZT1.248,40000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DOP8,01025 KZT
5 DOP40,05125 KZT
10 DOP80,10250 KZT
20 DOP160,20500 KZT
50 DOP400,51250 KZT
100 DOP801,02500 KZT
250 DOP2.002,56250 KZT
500 DOP4.005,12500 KZT
1000 DOP8.010,25000 KZT
2000 DOP16.020,50000 KZT
5000 DOP40.051,25000 KZT
10000 DOP80.102,50000 KZT