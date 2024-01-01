Kazakhstani tenges to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert KZT to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
3.86 bam

₸1.000 KZT = KM0.003859 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0041
Low0.00390.0039
Average0.00400.0041
Change-4.28%-5.18%
1 KZT to BAM stats

The performance of KZT to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0040. The change for KZT to BAM was -4.28.

The performance of KZT to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0039. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for KZT to BAM was -5.18.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KZT0,00386 BAM
5 KZT0,01930 BAM
10 KZT0,03859 BAM
20 KZT0,07719 BAM
50 KZT0,19297 BAM
100 KZT0,38595 BAM
250 KZT0,96487 BAM
500 KZT1,92974 BAM
1000 KZT3,85947 BAM
2000 KZT7,71894 BAM
5000 KZT19,29735 BAM
10000 KZT38,59470 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BAM259,10300 KZT
5 BAM1.295,51500 KZT
10 BAM2.591,03000 KZT
20 BAM5.182,06000 KZT
50 BAM12.955,15000 KZT
100 BAM25.910,30000 KZT
250 BAM64.775,75000 KZT
500 BAM129.551,50000 KZT
1000 BAM259.103,00000 KZT
2000 BAM518.206,00000 KZT
5000 BAM1.295.515,00000 KZT
10000 BAM2.591.030,00000 KZT