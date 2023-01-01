amount-spellout.1000 Kazakhstani tenges to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert KZT to BAM at the real exchange rate

1.000 kzt
3,89 bam

1.00000 KZT = 0.00389 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KZT0.00389 BAM
5 KZT0.01943 BAM
10 KZT0.03885 BAM
20 KZT0.07771 BAM
50 KZT0.19427 BAM
100 KZT0.38854 BAM
250 KZT0.97135 BAM
500 KZT1.94269 BAM
1000 KZT3.88539 BAM
2000 KZT7.77078 BAM
5000 KZT19.42695 BAM
10000 KZT38.85390 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BAM257.37400 KZT
5 BAM1286.87000 KZT
10 BAM2573.74000 KZT
20 BAM5147.48000 KZT
50 BAM12868.70000 KZT
100 BAM25737.40000 KZT
250 BAM64343.50000 KZT
500 BAM128687.00000 KZT
1000 BAM257374.00000 KZT
2000 BAM514748.00000 KZT
5000 BAM1286870.00000 KZT
10000 BAM2573740.00000 KZT