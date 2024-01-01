Cayman Islands dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert KYD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
45,23,800 ugx

$1.000 KYD = Ush4,524 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,649.88004,732.3500
Low4,515.87004,515.8700
Average4,576.88934,619.0064
Change-2.71%-4.41%
1 KYD to UGX stats

The performance of KYD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,649.8800 and a 30 day low of 4,515.8700. This means the 30 day average was 4,576.8893. The change for KYD to UGX was -2.71.

The performance of KYD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,732.3500 and a 90 day low of 4,515.8700. This means the 90 day average was 4,619.0064. The change for KYD to UGX was -4.41.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 KYD4.523,80000 UGX
5 KYD22.619,00000 UGX
10 KYD45.238,00000 UGX
20 KYD90.476,00000 UGX
50 KYD226.190,00000 UGX
100 KYD452.380,00000 UGX
250 KYD1.130.950,00000 UGX
500 KYD2.261.900,00000 UGX
1000 KYD4.523.800,00000 UGX
2000 KYD9.047.600,00000 UGX
5000 KYD22.619.000,00000 UGX
10000 KYD45.238.000,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 UGX0,00022 KYD
5 UGX0,00111 KYD
10 UGX0,00221 KYD
20 UGX0,00442 KYD
50 UGX0,01105 KYD
100 UGX0,02211 KYD
250 UGX0,05526 KYD
500 UGX0,11053 KYD
1000 UGX0,22105 KYD
2000 UGX0,44211 KYD
5000 UGX1,10527 KYD
10000 UGX2,21053 KYD