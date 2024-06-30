Cayman Islands dollar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Ugandan shillings is currently 4.523,800 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.040% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 4.573,070 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 4.509,150 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.670% decrease in value.