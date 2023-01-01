amount-spellout.1000 Cayman Islands dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert KYD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 kyd
4609870 ugx

1.00000 KYD = 4609.87000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 KYD4609.87000 UGX
5 KYD23049.35000 UGX
10 KYD46098.70000 UGX
20 KYD92197.40000 UGX
50 KYD230493.50000 UGX
100 KYD460987.00000 UGX
250 KYD1152467.50000 UGX
500 KYD2304935.00000 UGX
1000 KYD4609870.00000 UGX
2000 KYD9219740.00000 UGX
5000 KYD23049350.00000 UGX
10000 KYD46098700.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 UGX0.00022 KYD
5 UGX0.00108 KYD
10 UGX0.00217 KYD
20 UGX0.00434 KYD
50 UGX0.01085 KYD
100 UGX0.02169 KYD
250 UGX0.05423 KYD
500 UGX0.10846 KYD
1000 UGX0.21693 KYD
2000 UGX0.43385 KYD
5000 UGX1.08463 KYD
10000 UGX2.16926 KYD