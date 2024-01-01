Convert KYD to SEK at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Swedish kronor today

1,000 kyd
12,925 sek

$1.000 KYD = kr12.93 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KYD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.958113.4353
Low12.664412.6644
Average12.805313.0409
Change0.66%-1.91%
1 KYD to SEK stats

The performance of KYD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.9581 and a 30 day low of 12.6644. This means the 30 day average was 12.8053. The change for KYD to SEK was 0.66.

The performance of KYD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4353 and a 90 day low of 12.6644. This means the 90 day average was 13.0409. The change for KYD to SEK was -1.91.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 KYD12,92500 SEK
5 KYD64,62500 SEK
10 KYD129,25000 SEK
20 KYD258,50000 SEK
50 KYD646,25000 SEK
100 KYD1.292,50000 SEK
250 KYD3.231,25000 SEK
500 KYD6.462,50000 SEK
1000 KYD12.925,00000 SEK
2000 KYD25.850,00000 SEK
5000 KYD64.625,00000 SEK
10000 KYD129.250,00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SEK0,07737 KYD
5 SEK0,38685 KYD
10 SEK0,77369 KYD
20 SEK1,54739 KYD
50 SEK3,86847 KYD
100 SEK7,73695 KYD
250 SEK19,34237 KYD
500 SEK38,68475 KYD
1000 SEK77,36950 KYD
2000 SEK154,73900 KYD
5000 SEK386,84750 KYD
10000 SEK773,69500 KYD