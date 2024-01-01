Cayman Islands dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert KYD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
13,027.30 nok

$1.000 KYD = kr13.03 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KYD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.074813.5573
Low12.744112.7441
Average12.940113.1154
Change1.80%-2.59%
1 KYD to NOK stats

The performance of KYD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0748 and a 30 day low of 12.7441. This means the 30 day average was 12.9401. The change for KYD to NOK was 1.80.

The performance of KYD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.5573 and a 90 day low of 12.7441. This means the 90 day average was 13.1154. The change for KYD to NOK was -2.59.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 KYD13,02730 NOK
5 KYD65,13650 NOK
10 KYD130,27300 NOK
20 KYD260,54600 NOK
50 KYD651,36500 NOK
100 KYD1.302,73000 NOK
250 KYD3.256,82500 NOK
500 KYD6.513,65000 NOK
1000 KYD13.027,30000 NOK
2000 KYD26.054,60000 NOK
5000 KYD65.136,50000 NOK
10000 KYD130.273,00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NOK0,07676 KYD
5 NOK0,38381 KYD
10 NOK0,76762 KYD
20 NOK1,53523 KYD
50 NOK3,83809 KYD
100 NOK7,67617 KYD
250 NOK19,19043 KYD
500 NOK38,38085 KYD
1000 NOK76,76170 KYD
2000 NOK153,52340 KYD
5000 NOK383,80850 KYD
10000 NOK767,61700 KYD