Convert KYD to MXN at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Mexican pesos today

1,000 kyd
22,344.90 mxn

$1.000 KYD = Mex$22.34 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.879922.8799
Low20.701319.9122
Average22.126521.0346
Change7.68%10.20%
View full history

1 KYD to MXN stats

The performance of KYD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.8799 and a 30 day low of 20.7013. This means the 30 day average was 22.1265. The change for KYD to MXN was 7.68.

The performance of KYD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.8799 and a 90 day low of 19.9122. This means the 90 day average was 21.0346. The change for KYD to MXN was 10.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 KYD22,34490 MXN
5 KYD111,72450 MXN
10 KYD223,44900 MXN
20 KYD446,89800 MXN
50 KYD1.117,24500 MXN
100 KYD2.234,49000 MXN
250 KYD5.586,22500 MXN
500 KYD11.172,45000 MXN
1000 KYD22.344,90000 MXN
2000 KYD44.689,80000 MXN
5000 KYD111.724,50000 MXN
10000 KYD223.449,00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MXN0,04475 KYD
5 MXN0,22377 KYD
10 MXN0,44753 KYD
20 MXN0,89506 KYD
50 MXN2,23765 KYD
100 MXN4,47530 KYD
250 MXN11,18825 KYD
500 MXN22,37650 KYD
1000 MXN44,75300 KYD
2000 MXN89,50600 KYD
5000 MXN223,76500 KYD
10000 MXN447,53000 KYD