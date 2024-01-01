Convert KYD to MUR at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 kyd
59,166.30 mur

$1.000 KYD = ₨59.17 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High59.166359.1663
Low55.954655.9546
Average57.624857.3203
Change5.20%4.56%
1 KYD to MUR stats

The performance of KYD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.1663 and a 30 day low of 55.9546. This means the 30 day average was 57.6248. The change for KYD to MUR was 5.20.

The performance of KYD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 59.1663 and a 90 day low of 55.9546. This means the 90 day average was 57.3203. The change for KYD to MUR was 4.56.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KYD59,16630 MUR
5 KYD295,83150 MUR
10 KYD591,66300 MUR
20 KYD1.183,32600 MUR
50 KYD2.958,31500 MUR
100 KYD5.916,63000 MUR
250 KYD14.791,57500 MUR
500 KYD29.583,15000 MUR
1000 KYD59.166,30000 MUR
2000 KYD118.332,60000 MUR
5000 KYD295.831,50000 MUR
10000 KYD591.663,00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MUR0,01690 KYD
5 MUR0,08451 KYD
10 MUR0,16902 KYD
20 MUR0,33803 KYD
50 MUR0,84508 KYD
100 MUR1,69015 KYD
250 MUR4,22538 KYD
500 MUR8,45075 KYD
1000 MUR16,90150 KYD
2000 MUR33,80300 KYD
5000 MUR84,50750 KYD
10000 MUR169,01500 KYD