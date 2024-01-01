Cayman Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KYD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
1,89,843 jmd

$1.000 KYD = J$189.8 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High190.1490190.9520
Low189.4330186.7760
Average189.8090189.4222
Change0.05%1.47%
View full history

1 KYD to JMD stats

The performance of KYD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 190.1490 and a 30 day low of 189.4330. This means the 30 day average was 189.8090. The change for KYD to JMD was 0.05.

The performance of KYD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 190.9520 and a 90 day low of 186.7760. This means the 90 day average was 189.4222. The change for KYD to JMD was 1.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KYD189,84300 JMD
5 KYD949,21500 JMD
10 KYD1.898,43000 JMD
20 KYD3.796,86000 JMD
50 KYD9.492,15000 JMD
100 KYD18.984,30000 JMD
250 KYD47.460,75000 JMD
500 KYD94.921,50000 JMD
1000 KYD189.843,00000 JMD
2000 KYD379.686,00000 JMD
5000 KYD949.215,00000 JMD
10000 KYD1.898.430,00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JMD0,00527 KYD
5 JMD0,02634 KYD
10 JMD0,05268 KYD
20 JMD0,10535 KYD
50 JMD0,26338 KYD
100 JMD0,52675 KYD
250 JMD1,31688 KYD
500 JMD2,63376 KYD
1000 JMD5,26752 KYD
2000 JMD10,53504 KYD
5000 JMD26,33760 KYD
10000 JMD52,67520 KYD