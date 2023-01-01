5 Cayman Islands dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert KYD to JEP at the real exchange rate

5 kyd
4.79 jep

1.00000 KYD = 0.95787 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jersey pound
1 KYD0.95787 JEP
5 KYD4.78936 JEP
10 KYD9.57871 JEP
20 KYD19.15742 JEP
50 KYD47.89355 JEP
100 KYD95.78710 JEP
250 KYD239.46775 JEP
500 KYD478.93550 JEP
1000 KYD957.87100 JEP
2000 KYD1915.74200 JEP
5000 KYD4789.35500 JEP
10000 KYD9578.71000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JEP1.04398 KYD
5 JEP5.21990 KYD
10 JEP10.43980 KYD
20 JEP20.87960 KYD
50 JEP52.19900 KYD
100 JEP104.39800 KYD
250 JEP260.99500 KYD
500 JEP521.99000 KYD
1000 JEP1043.98000 KYD
2000 JEP2087.96000 KYD
5000 JEP5219.90000 KYD
10000 JEP10439.80000 KYD