Convert KYD to CNY at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 kyd
8,862.50 cny

$1.000 KYD = ¥8.863 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.86458.8645
Low8.82968.7912
Average8.84598.8311
Change0.35%0.50%
View full history

1 KYD to CNY stats

The performance of KYD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8645 and a 30 day low of 8.8296. This means the 30 day average was 8.8459. The change for KYD to CNY was 0.35.

The performance of KYD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8645 and a 90 day low of 8.7912. This means the 90 day average was 8.8311. The change for KYD to CNY was 0.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KYD8,86250 CNY
5 KYD44,31250 CNY
10 KYD88,62500 CNY
20 KYD177,25000 CNY
50 KYD443,12500 CNY
100 KYD886,25000 CNY
250 KYD2.215,62500 CNY
500 KYD4.431,25000 CNY
1000 KYD8.862,50000 CNY
2000 KYD17.725,00000 CNY
5000 KYD44.312,50000 CNY
10000 KYD88.625,00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CNY0,11284 KYD
5 CNY0,56418 KYD
10 CNY1,12835 KYD
20 CNY2,25670 KYD
50 CNY5,64175 KYD
100 CNY11,28350 KYD
250 CNY28,20875 KYD
500 CNY56,41750 KYD
1000 CNY112,83500 KYD
2000 CNY225,67000 KYD
5000 CNY564,17500 KYD
10000 CNY1.128,35000 KYD