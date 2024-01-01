Convert KYD to CHF at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Swiss francs today

1,000 kyd
1,095.91 chf

$1.000 KYD = SFr.1.096 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.10031.1215
Low1.07841.0784
Average1.09061.1031
Change-0.40%-0.72%
1 KYD to CHF stats

The performance of KYD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1003 and a 30 day low of 1.0784. This means the 30 day average was 1.0906. The change for KYD to CHF was -0.40.

The performance of KYD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1215 and a 90 day low of 1.0784. This means the 90 day average was 1.1031. The change for KYD to CHF was -0.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 KYD1,09591 CHF
5 KYD5,47955 CHF
10 KYD10,95910 CHF
20 KYD21,91820 CHF
50 KYD54,79550 CHF
100 KYD109,59100 CHF
250 KYD273,97750 CHF
500 KYD547,95500 CHF
1000 KYD1.095,91000 CHF
2000 KYD2.191,82000 CHF
5000 KYD5.479,55000 CHF
10000 KYD10.959,10000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CHF0,91248 KYD
5 CHF4,56240 KYD
10 CHF9,12480 KYD
20 CHF18,24960 KYD
50 CHF45,62400 KYD
100 CHF91,24800 KYD
250 CHF228,12000 KYD
500 CHF456,24000 KYD
1000 CHF912,48000 KYD
2000 CHF1.824,96000 KYD
5000 CHF4.562,40000 KYD
10000 CHF9.124,80000 KYD