1.00000 KRW = 0.00208 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert South Korean wons to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Samoan Tala
1 KRW0.00208 WST
5 KRW0.01042 WST
10 KRW0.02084 WST
20 KRW0.04168 WST
50 KRW0.10419 WST
100 KRW0.20838 WST
250 KRW0.52096 WST
500 KRW1.04192 WST
1000 KRW2.08385 WST
2000 KRW4.16770 WST
5000 KRW10.41925 WST
10000 KRW20.83850 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / South Korean Won
1 WST479.88200 KRW
5 WST2399.41000 KRW
10 WST4798.82000 KRW
20 WST9597.64000 KRW
50 WST23994.10000 KRW
100 WST47988.20000 KRW
250 WST119970.50000 KRW
500 WST239941.00000 KRW
1000 WST479882.00000 KRW
2000 WST959764.00000 KRW
5000 WST2399410.00000 KRW
10000 WST4798820.00000 KRW